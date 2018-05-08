You are here

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, FLT, SK Jewellery, LTC, RE&S

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 8:47 AM
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

MindChamps PreSchool Limited: Mainboard-listed MindChamps on Monday night posted a 50.6 per cent fall in net profit to S$341,000 for the first quarter, mainly due to an increase in cost of sales and administrative expenses. Earnings per share fell to 0.14 Singapore cent from 0.38 Singapore cent in the previous year. For the three months ended March 31, revenue climbed 35.6 per cent from S$4.4 million in the year-ago period to S$6 million.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): FLT posted an increase in distributable income of 3.2 per cent to A$25.9 million (S$26 million) for its second quarter. Distribution per unit stood at 1.81 Singapore cents, up from 1.75 Singapore cents. Gross revenue increased 6.4 per cent to A$43.6 million from the preceding year, while adjusted net property income rose 8.1 per cent to A$33.4 million from the previous year.

SK Jewellery: The group posted a net profit of S$1.77 million for the first quarter ended March, up 26.3 per cent over the previous year's equivalent period. On a per-share basis, the jewellery retailer's net profit was 0.32 Singapore cent for the first quarter, up from 0.25 Singapore cent a year ago. Revenue increased 19.0 per cent to S$48.6 million, mainly due to an increase in sales by a subsidiary, SK Bullion.

LTC Corp: Mainboard-listed LTC Corp posted a third-quarter net loss of S$150,000, a reversal from a net profit of S$1.89 million for the year-ago period. Loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was 0.1 Singapore cent, compared to earnings per share of 1.21 Singapore cents for the corresponding quarter in FY17.

RE&S Holdings: Food and beverage operator RE&S Holdings Limited posted a 55.3 per cent fall in net profit to S$859,000 for the third quarter as earnings per share sank to 0.24 Singapore cent from 0.54 Singapore cent in the year-ago period. For the three months ended March 31, revenue increased 2 per cent from S$34.6 million in the previous year to S$35.3 million. 

