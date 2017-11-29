You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, CapitaLand Retail China Trust, Yoma, SingHaiyi

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 8:42 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE following stocks made announcements that may affect their trading on Wednesday when the market opens.

Noble Group: A day after Iceberg Research issued another fresh attack on Noble Group, the commodity trader on Wednesday announced the proposed disposal of four wholly owned Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier vessels, which it said was part of its debt reduction plans and strategic review announced in July 2017. It expects to get proceeds of about US$95 million from the disposal.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust: CRCT has priced an upsized S$103.8 million overnight placement of new units at S$1.612 apiece to cover the rich end of initial indications. Price talk was at a range of S$1.553 to S$1.612 per unit for the deal, which was launched on Tuesday. A total of 64.4 million new units were issued, including an over-allotment option of 12.9 million units that was fully exercised.

Yoma Strategic: Yoma Strategic Holdings on Wednesday announced the signing of an agreement with two global construction companies to build its integrated real estate development Yoma Central, and The Peninsula Yangon, the former headquarters of the Burma Railway Company which will be restored into a luxury hotel. The combined contract value of the two projects is over US$400 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SingHaiyi Group: A subsidiary of SingHaiyi Group has been awarded the How Sun Park site for S$81.09 million through a collective sale. The price works out to S$1,092 per square foot per plot ratio inclusive of an estimated development charge of S$2.92 million. Owners of the townhouses will receive about S$4.05 million per unit, which is slightly more than double the amount had they sold their units individually.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

mark_temasek08.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources

lwxnoble291117.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening