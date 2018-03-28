Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Noble Group: The board of commodities merchant Noble Group on Wednesday said that under the terms of the restructuring support agreement, the company will not make the interest payment due March 29, 2018 for its US$1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. This is because the restructuring of all the group's unsecured indebtedness under agreement requires it to address the amounts due under the revolving credit facility along with all of Noble's other unsecured indebtedness.

Sasseur Reit: Units of Sasseur Reit start trading on Wednesday. Its initial public offering attracted applications that represented more than 3.7 times the number of available units in the public tranche, ballot results on Tuesday showed. The offering, which is priced at S$0.80 per unit, comprises 252.8 million placement units and a public tranche of 13.8 million units. For the public tranche, there were 2,832 valid applications for 51.4 million units that represented some S$41.1 million worth of valid applications.

Sembcorp Marine: Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, a unit of mainboard-listed Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine), has secured a contract from TechnipFMC to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of hull and living quarters for a newbuild floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel . The contract with TechnipFMC - a UK-based company that provides complete project life cycle services for the energy industry - includes fabrication and integration of various topside modules, as well as the installation of owner-furnished equipment, SembMarine said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday morning.