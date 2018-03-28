You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 8:48 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Noble Group: The board of commodities merchant Noble Group on Wednesday said that under the terms of the restructuring support agreement, the company will not make the interest payment due March 29, 2018 for its US$1.1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. This is because the restructuring of all the group's unsecured indebtedness under agreement requires it to address the amounts due under the revolving credit facility along with all of Noble's other unsecured indebtedness.

Sasseur Reit: Units of Sasseur Reit start trading on Wednesday. Its initial public offering attracted applications that represented more than 3.7 times the number of available units in the public tranche, ballot results on Tuesday showed. The offering, which is priced at S$0.80 per unit, comprises 252.8 million placement units and a public tranche of 13.8 million units. For the public tranche, there were 2,832 valid applications for 51.4 million units that represented some S$41.1 million worth of valid applications.

Sembcorp Marine: Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters, a unit of mainboard-listed Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine), has secured a contract from TechnipFMC to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction of hull and living quarters for a newbuild floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel . The contract with TechnipFMC - a UK-based company that provides complete project life cycle services for the energy industry - includes fabrication and integration of various topside modules, as well as the installation of owner-furnished equipment, SembMarine said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble not making interest payment due March 29 for US$1.1b revolving credit facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening