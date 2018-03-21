You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 8:57 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

noble15 (1).jpg
Noble founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, has resigned with immediate effect.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Noble Group: Noble founder, non-executive director and chairman emeritus Richard Elman, 77, has resigned with immediate effect. This comes as the company is facing pressure from its creditors and shareholders. In a separate announcement on Wednesday, the commodities trading company said it intends to "vigorously resist" a lawsuit by major shareholder Goldilocks Investment accusing it of inflating profits to raise money. The beleaguered commodity trader said that it had not been served with the writ as at 7.26am on Wednesday and was unable to comment on the accuracy of news reports about the lawsuit.

Keppel Corporation: Keppel Seghers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation's Keppel Infrastructure Group, has signed a five-year technical support agreement and secured two performance bonuses totalling over £7 million (S$12.9 million) with Viridor EfW (Runcorn), for the Phase 2 Thermal Power Station at Runcorn in the UK (Runcorn EfW). The bonuses worth £4 million were awarded in recognition of Keppel Seghers' "excellence in operational performance for higher electrical efficiency and lower chemical consumption levels", said Keppel Corporation in an exchange filing.

UnUsUaL Limited: Its wholly owned subsidiary UnUsUaL Entertainment International Limited has entered into a term sheet to acquire 49 per cent of equity interest in the total registered and paid-up capital of Beijing Wish for 25.2 million yuan (S$5.2 million) from vendor Qiu Wenwei. The amount will be paid fully in cash. Following the acquisition, Beijing Wish will become an associated company of the group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel partners Twilio on IoT platform for app developers

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oil and gas, offshore and marine stocks rise on Wednesday

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening