You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 8:57 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Noble Group: Noble on Monday said its board of directors believe the proposed restructuring results in a "fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders". It is referring to the restructuring support agreement, whose "primary restructuring" proposal requires a simple majority of the existing shareholders. If shareholders do not approval this primary restructuring, the "alternative restructuring" on a prepackaged basis involves the sale of target assets to a new Noble entity, and the issuance of shares in the new entity to shareholders who have voted in favour of the primary restructuring. Noble last traded down 7 per cent to S$0.093 on Friday.

Rowsley: Rowsley on Monday said it has entered into a facility agreement for S$130 million of new credit facilities.These comprise a S$100 million 18-month term loan facility, and a S$30 million revolving loan facility with Malayan Banking Berhad, Singapore Branch. The term loan will be used to redeem the S$100 million 6.5 per cent notes due on Tuesday, which was issued by the company under its S$500 million multi-currency medium-term note programme established in 2014. Rowsley last traded 3.2 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent, lower to close at S$0.12 apiece on Friday.

HLH Group: HLH said it has entered into a sales and purchase agreement to sell its 98-room hotel in its D'Seaview project in Sihanoukville, Cambodia for S$15.7 million. D'Seaview is HLH group's first freehold mixed-use development venture in Cambodia, comprising 737 residential units and 67 commercial units. The four blocks of commercial segment include a mix of commercial shop space, retail units and a boutique hotel. HLH closed at 0.5 Singapore cent apiece on Friday, unchanged from the previous day's close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Far East Group: Industrial refrigeration systems and products distributor Far East Group is intending to dispose its Lavender Street property for about S$27 million. The group on Friday also said that it has issued a conditional option to purchase agreement to Chang Hua Construction, an independent and unrelated third party. Net proceeds from the proposed disposal of about S$26.2 million will be utilised for working capital, business expansion and future investment opportunities, the company said. Far East last traded on Feb 1 and closed at S$0.08.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
3 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
4 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
5 US: Wall Street nosedives as investors flee on trade war fears
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening