You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Trendlines, ComfortDelGro, Huationg Global

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 08:24
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

39475029 - 14_08_2016 - pixtaxi.jpg
PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Singapore-listed Trendlines Group and Germany-based B Braun have executed a definitive investment and cooperation agreement to jointly invest in Trendlines Medical Singapore (TMS), a platform to invest in and incubate early-stage healthcare companies with a focus on Singapore and the region.

ComfortDelGro Corp said before Wednesday trading hours that it has entered into an agreement with Cabcharge Australia Ltd to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in ComfortDelGro Cabcharge Pty Ltd (CDC) for A$186 million (S$196 million).

Huationg Global Ltd said before Wednesday trading hours it has secured new civil engineering contracts totalling about S$87.1 million.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening