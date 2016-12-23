Stocks to watch: Trendlines, ComfortDelGro, Huationg Global

SHARES of the following companies may be affected by recent events or announcements:

Singapore-listed Trendlines Group and Germany-based B Braun have executed a definitive investment and cooperation agreement to jointly invest in Trendlines Medical Singapore (TMS), a platform to invest in and incubate early-stage healthcare companies with a focus on Singapore and the region.

ComfortDelGro Corp said before Wednesday trading hours that it has entered into an agreement with Cabcharge Australia Ltd to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake in ComfortDelGro Cabcharge Pty Ltd (CDC) for A$186 million (S$196 million).

Huationg Global Ltd said before Wednesday trading hours it has secured new civil engineering contracts totalling about S$87.1 million.