You are here

Home > Stocks

Taipei: Stocks drop tracking Asian shares

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 09:47

taipei.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking modest losses in Asian shares, on a run of disappointing US economic data and doubts whether President Donald Trump's administration will progress with tax cuts.

As of 0120 GMT, the main Taiex index was down 0.68 per cent at 9,679.40, after closing up 0.3 per cent in the previous session.

All subindexes were down early in the day, with the electronics subindex dropping as much as 0.7 per cent, while the financial subindex slipping up to 0.6 per cent.

Among actively traded shares, Powertech Tech, a semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing company, declined as much as 1.73 per cent.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened NT$0.026 to stand at NT$30.380 to the US dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening