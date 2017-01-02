You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Markets closed Jan 2 for New Year holiday

Monday, January 2, 2017 - 07:52

15703802 - 14_04_2010.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's stock market and financial markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.

Markets will reopen on Jan 3, Tuesday.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening