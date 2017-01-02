You are here
Taiwan: Markets closed Jan 2 for New Year holiday
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 07:52
[TAIPEI] Taiwan's stock market and financial markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.
Markets will reopen on Jan 3, Tuesday.
REUTERS
