Taiwan: Stocks edge higher tracking overseas markets

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 12:32

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks gained on Wednesday, tracking overseas markets and led by electronics and financials stocks.

As of 0355 GMT, the main Taiex index rose 0.9 per cent to 9,191.91 points after closing mostly flat in the previous session at 9,109.27. The index had posted more losing sessions than winning sessions in the past two weeks.

Traders said the index could slide back to 8,900 if it couldn't stay above 9,130, a key level, by the end of the week.

The electronics subindex rose 0.9 per cent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 per cent.

Among actively traded shares, display makers Innolux and Hannstar Display rose 1.3 per cent and nearly 9 per cent, respectively.

Financial giant CTBC Financial Holding was up 0.6 per cent, while Shin Kong Financial Holding was 0.9 per cent higher.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.007 to NT$32.288 per US dollar.

REUTERS

