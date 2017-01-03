Taiwan: Stocks edge up; TSMC, Innolux, AU Optronics rise

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks began 2017 with a small gain on Tuesday, extending momentum from the previous session, with tech companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) leading the way.

The main Taiex index was 0.2 per cent higher at 9,268.46 as of 0225 GMT, with the electronics subindex up 0.2 per cent while the financials subindex fell 0.4 per cent.

On Friday, the index rose about 1 per cent, closing 2016 with an 11 per cent jump.

Among the most actively traded stocks, TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was up 0.8 per cent.

Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp, Taiwan's biggest flat panel makers, advanced more than 2 per cent each.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.027 to NT$32.306 per US dollar.

