Taiwan: Stocks fall; TSMC down again

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) for a second straight session after the world's largest contract chip maker forecast first-quarter revenue could fall from the previous three-month period.

The main Taiex index was down 0.9 per cent at 9,292.48 as of 0209 GMT, after closing 0.3 per cent lower in the previous session.

TSMC was off 1.1 per cent after shedding 1.6 per cent on Friday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 per cent, while the financials subindex declined 1.2 per cent.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.056 to NT$31.658 per US dollar.

