You are here

Home > Stocks

Taiwan: Stocks little changed; healthcare stocks fall on report of govt share sale plan

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 10:38

taiex.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks were flat on Monday, as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in healthcare counters, which fell after a media report that a government-run fund was set to offload its holdings in healthcare companies.

As of 0226 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly unchanged at 9,869.86, after closing at 9,873.37 in the previous session.

The healthcare sector was down 1.14 per cent, led by Scinopharm Taiwan Ltd, which dropped nearly 4 per cent.

The National Development Fund will sell its holdings in healthcare stocks after market hours and via auctions, the Economic Daily News reported on Monday, citing an official in charge of the fund.

The official was not immediately available for comment.

The electronics subindex was down 0.2 per cent, while the financials subindex was 0.2 per cent higher.

The Taiwan dollar softened NT$0.067 to NT$30.668 per US dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening