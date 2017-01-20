You are here

Taiwan: Stocks rebound, techs up

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:13

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] Taiwan stocks rebounded on Friday, though market sentiment remained cautious ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, paced by gains in technology shares.

As of 0251 GMT, the main Taiex index was up 0.2 per cent to 9,336.71 points, after closing lower in the previous two sessions.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 per cent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 per cent.

Among the most actively traded, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top contract chip maker, jumped 0.3 per cent. Flat-panel maker AU Optronics added 0.4 per cent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed NT$0.117 to NT$31.506 per US dollar.

REUTERS

