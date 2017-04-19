You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Japanese stocks end nearly flat as geopolitical tensions sour mood

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 14:29

japan stock.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese stocks were nearly flat on Wednesday in choppy trade as investors refrained from taking large positions as geopolitical tensions soured the mood.

The Nikkei 225 share average edged up 0.07 per cent to 18,432.20 after traversing positive and negative territory, while the broader Topix was down 0.01 per cent at 1,471.42.

Regional banks Kita-Nippon Bank and Keiyo Bank both underperformed after the 10-year JGB yield hit 0 per cent, its lowest level since mid November.

Escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors nervous, while eyes were also on Europe where sterling surged after British Prime Minister Theresa May called an early general election for June 8, seeking to strengthen her party's majority ahead of Brexit negotiations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 1.1 per cent, Honda Motor Co shedding 1.2 per cent and Panasonic Corp rising 0.7 per cent.

Shippers fell after the Baltic dry index, or freight charges, dropped overnight. Mitsui OSK Lines shed 2.1 per cent and Nippon Yusen stumbled 3.1 per cent.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 per cent to 13,174.08.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 New COE quota to expand 20%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening