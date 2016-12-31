Tokyo: Nikkei ends down

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark stock index fell on Friday, on the final trading day of 2016, taking its downward lead from the US and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei 225 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 0.16 per cent, or 30.77 points, to close at 19,114.37. But the Topix index of all first-section shares edged up 0.01 per cent, or 0.22 points, to 1,518.61.

AFP