Tokyo: Nikkei ends down

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:41

1_40930617 - 20_12_2016 - JAPAN-STOCKS.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark stock index fell on Friday, on the final trading day of 2016, taking its downward lead from the US and a stronger yen.

The Nikkei 225 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 0.16 per cent, or 30.77 points, to close at 19,114.37. But the Topix index of all first-section shares edged up 0.01 per cent, or 0.22 points, to 1,518.61.

AFP

