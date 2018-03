[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened sharply down on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index falling three per cent on revived trade war fears as US President Donald Trump unveiled tariffs on Chinese imports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 3.0 per cent or 648.50 points to 20,943.49 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.53 per cent or 43.67 points, to 1,683.72.

AFP