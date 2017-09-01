Tokyo: Shares close higher, US jobs data in focus

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher for a third straight session on Friday as a cheaper Japanese currency boosted the outlook for exporters' profits, with all eyes on US jobs data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.23 per cent, or 45.23 points, to close at 19,691.47, while the Topix index of all first-section issues ticked up 0.13 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 1,619.59.

AFP