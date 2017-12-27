Tokyo: Shares end higher on optimism for New Year

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Wednesday as general market optimism for 2018 encouraged some buying while major investors kept to the sidelines.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 18.52 points, to 22,911.21 while the broader Topix index added 0.15 per cent, or 2.78 points, at 1,829.79.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo