Tokyo: Shares end higher on optimism for New Year

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher on Wednesday as general market optimism for 2018 encouraged some buying while major investors kept to the sidelines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 18.52 points, to 22,911.21 while the broader Topix index added 0.15 per cent, or 2.78 points, at 1,829.79.

AFP