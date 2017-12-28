Tokyo: Shares fall as yen firms

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares slipped on Thursday as the yen ticked up in thin trade as investors squared positions ahead of New Year holidays.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.56 per cent, or 127.23 points, to 22,783.98, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.59 per cent or 10.76 points to 1,819.03.
AFP
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo