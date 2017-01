[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday on the first trading day of 2017 with investor sentiment boosted by a weaker yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 2.51 per cent, or 479.79 points, to close at 19,594.16. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues also added 2.36 per cent, or 35.87 points, to 1,554.48.

AFP