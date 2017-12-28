Tokyo: Shares open flat amid thin holiday trade

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares hovered in a tight range Thursday as traders squared positions ahead of New Year holidays.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.02 per cent or 5.35 points to 22,916.56 in the first minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.03 per cent or 0.46 points to 1,829.33.
AFP
