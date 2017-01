[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday, following gains in New York overnight on continued optimism for the global market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange gained 0.05 per cent or 10.37 points, to 19,604.53 shortly after the opening bell. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues added 0.21 per cent, or 3.19 points, to 1,557.67.

AFP