Tokyo: Shares open higher ahead of holidays

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Friday in the final trading session of the year, tracking fresh record highs on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.19 per cent or 43.61 points to 22,827.59 in the first minutes of trading while the broader Topix index edged up 0.17 per cent or 3.13 points to 1,822.16.
AFP
