Tokyo: Shares open higher to chase Wall Street rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares began the first trading day of 2018 on a strong note on Thursday, trying to catch up with recent rallies on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism over the US economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 1.44 per cent or 327.14 points to 23,092.08 in the first minutes of trading, while the broader Topix index added 1.30 per cent or 23.62 points to 1,841.18.

AFP