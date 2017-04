[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, adding to tensions over the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.11 per cent, or 19.66 points, to 18,407.18 in first minutes of trading, while the Topix index of all first-section issues lost 0.49 per cent, or 7.18 points, at 1,461.13.

