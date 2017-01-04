Tokyo: Shares start 2017 on higher note

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday on the first trading day of 2017, following rises seen overnight on Wall Street driven by optimism about the US economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 0.96 per cent or 184.31 points to 19,298.68 in the first minute of trading as local investors returned after the new year break.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues also added 0.96 per cent or 14.65 points to 1,533.26.

AFP