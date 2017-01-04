You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Shares start 2017 on higher note

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:23

40994243 - 30_12_2016 - JAPAN ECONOMY STOCK MARKET.jpg
PHOTO: EPA

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday on the first trading day of 2017, following rises seen overnight on Wall Street driven by optimism about the US economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 0.96 per cent or 184.31 points to 19,298.68 in the first minute of trading as local investors returned after the new year break.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues also added 0.96 per cent or 14.65 points to 1,533.26.

AFP

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening