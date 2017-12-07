Tokyo: Stocks bounce back after dip amid Jerusalem worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after a two-percent drop in the key index the previous day amid lingering worries over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.75 per cent, or 165.37 points, to 22,342.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.56 per cent, or 9.91 points, at 1,775.33.

AFP