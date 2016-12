[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday in quiet holiday trade following a three-day weekend, as investors cashed in on recent rallies.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which was closed on Friday for a national holiday, ended down 0.16 per cent, or 31.03 points, to 19,396.64.

The broader Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 0.37 per cent, or 5.68 points, at 1,538.14.

