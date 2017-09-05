You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close down on jitters over North Korea

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 14:24

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as jitters over North Korea's nuclear test dented sentiment, with Japan Post dropping after reports the massive firm is planning another share sale.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.63 per cent, or 122.44 points, to 19,385.81 while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 per cent, or 12.84 points, at 1,590.71.

AFP

