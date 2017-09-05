Tokyo: Stocks close down on jitters over North Korea

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as jitters over North Korea's nuclear test dented sentiment, with Japan Post dropping after reports the massive firm is planning another share sale.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.63 per cent, or 122.44 points, to 19,385.81 while the broader Topix index was down 0.80 per cent, or 12.84 points, at 1,590.71.
AFP
