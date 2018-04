[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday after investors locked in profits in late trading, erasing early gains, as Japan kicked off a new fiscal year with a gloomy business survey.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.31 per cent, or 65.72 points, to 21,388.58 while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 per cent, or 7.52 points, at 1,708.78.

AFP