Tokyo: Stocks close down on strong yen, North Korea woes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks dropped Friday with exporters under pressure as the yen hit a 10-month high against the dollar and traders kept a nervous eye on a possible fresh North Korean missile launch.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.63 per cent, or 121.70 points, to close at 19,274.82, while the broader Topix index was down 0.29 per cent, or 4.70 points, at 1,593.54.
AFP
