Tokyo: Stocks close flat after central bank meet

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat Monday as stronger yen weighed on the market and investors waited for fresh trading cues after a closely watched central bank meeting offered up few surprises.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.01 per cent, or 2.71 points, to finish at 19,449.90, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.20 per cent, or 3.13 points, to 1,600.12.

AFP