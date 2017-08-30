Tokyo: Stocks close higher after North Korea sell-off

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday on bargain hunting following the previous day's sell-off fuelled by North Korea's missile launch over Japan.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which hit a four-month low Tuesday, gained 0.74 per cent, or 143.99 points, to end the session at 19,506.54, while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.62 per cent, or 9.89 points, to close at 1,607.65.
AFP
