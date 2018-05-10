You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher amid caution over earnings

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 3:10 PM

colin-ts-10.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street, but investors remained cautious amid a Japanese corporate earnings season.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street, but investors remained cautious amid a Japanese corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.39 per cent or 88.30 points to 22,497.18, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 per cent or 4.71 points at 1,777.62.

"Trading is seen concentrating on individual shares amid the ongoing earnings report season," SBI Securities said in a commentary.

The news that Israel had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria following US President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal "didn't move the Tokyo market", Takebe Rikiya, forex strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar edged up to 109.83 on Thursday from 109.72 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, petroleum-linked shares enjoyed a strong session after Mr Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal.

Inpex jumped 3.35 per cent to 1,449 yen and JXTG holdings gained 1.38 per cent to 719.2.

SoftBank fell 2.33 per cent to 8,355 yen despite the company announcing a record operating profit for the past fiscal year.

Analysts say the firm's complex structure makes its earnings difficult to interpret, though the results were in line with expectations.

Toyota rallied 2.26 per cent to 7,592 yen as buying sentiment remained strong after the firm announced a record annual net profit.

Carbon fibre manufacturer Toray dropped 5.16 per cent to 9,430 yen after its full-year profit forecast announced on Wednesday was below market expectations.

 

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
3 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
4 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
5 Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_56.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_82.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Pakatan Harapan entitled to form government, says Mahathir

BP_ Najib Razak_100518_73.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Najib 'accepts verdict of the people' after shock loss

May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Trump and Kim may pick Singapore for their summit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening