Tokyo: Stocks close higher as automakers post gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose Friday as Toyota and Honda chalked up gains, with investors focused on a key meeting of the world's top central bankers later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.51 per cent, or 98.84 points, to close at 19,452.61, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues ticked up 0.30 per cent, or 4.79 points, to finish at 1,596.99.

AFP