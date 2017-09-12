Tokyo: Stocks close higher as North Korea, Irma worries ease

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rallied on Tuesday as worries about Hurricane Irma and North Korea receded with investors eyeing sector-specific events including China's planned ban on petrol cars.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.18 per cent, or 230.85 points, at 19,776.62, while the broader Topix index ended the session up 0.94 per cent, or 15.19 points, at 1,627.45.

AFP