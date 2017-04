[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday with a weaker yen giving a boost to automakers and other exporters as investor concerns over last week's US missile strike in Syria eased.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.71 per cent, or 133.25 points, to end at 18,797.88, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues gained 0.66 per cent, or 9.88 points, to 1,499.65.

AFP