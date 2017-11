[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks rose moderately on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from gains on Wall Street, as a weaker yen lifted exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.70 per cent, or 154.72 points, to close at 22,416.48. The broader Topix index was up 0.65 per cent, or 11.48 points, at 1,771.13.

AFP