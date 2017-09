[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday as a weaker yen lifted exporters but Toshiba retreated after saying it would sell its memory chip business for around US$18 billion.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.18 per cent, or 37.02 points, to close at 20,347.48, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.05 per cent, or 0.82 points, to 1,668.74.

AFP