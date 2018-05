Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors digested the impact of US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and fast-moving diplomacy on North Korea.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.44 per cent, or 99.81 points, to 22,408.88, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.39 per cent, or 6.91 points, at 1,772.91.

AFP