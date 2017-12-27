Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell on Tuesday on late profit-taking, with investors keeping to the sidelines as major global markets remained closed for the Christmas holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.20 per cent, or 46.49 points, to close at 22,892.69 while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 per cent, or 4.92 points, at 1,827.01.

