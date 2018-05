[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Tuesday with investors encouraged by Wall Street rallies and Japan's Takeda surging on reports that the drugmaker would make a formal offer to buy Ireland's Shire.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.18 per cent or 41.53 points to close at 22,508.69 while the broader Topix index was up 0.37 per cent or 6.64 points at 1,779.82.

AFP