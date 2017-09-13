Tokyo: Stocks close up for third straight day

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as exporters gained from a weaker yen and investors cheered easing concerns over North Korea and US hurricanes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.45 per cent, or 89.20 points, to 19,865.82 while the broader Topix index was up 0.61 per cent, or 9.88 points, at 1,637.33.

