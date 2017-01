[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, but Toshiba plunged on reports of huge losses in its US nuclear power business.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.94 per cent, or 177.88 points, to 19,072.25 by the close, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.94 per cent, or 14.29 points, to end the day at 1,528.15.

AFP