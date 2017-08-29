Tokyo: Stocks down after NK missile flies over Japan

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday after North Korea launched a missile over Japan that sent regional tensions soaring, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slamming it as an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat".

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.45 per cent, or 87.35 points, to 19,362.55 while the Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.15 per cent, or 2.36 points, at 1,597.76.

