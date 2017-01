[TOKYO] Tokyo shares fell Tuesday as investors awaited British Prime Minister Theresa May's speech about how the country will handle its exit from the European Union.

The benchmark Nikkei index slipped 1.48 per cent, or 281.71 points, to close at 18,813.53, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues lost 1.41 per cent, or 21.54 points, to sit at 1,509.10.

AFP