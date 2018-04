[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks fell on Friday as late profit-taking erased early gains in thin trading, with traders in wait-and-see mode ahead of crucial US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.36 per cent or 77.90 points to close at 21,567.52. The broader Topix index was down 0.31 per cent or 5.31 points at 1,719.30.

AFP