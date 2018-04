[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed modestly higher on Monday as the yen eased against the dollar with investor sentiment improving on US President Donald Trump's latest comments hinting at a deal with China over trade issues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.51 per cent, or 110.74 points, to close at 21,678.26, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.38 per cent, or 6.58 points, at 1,725.88.

