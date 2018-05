[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed flat on Monday in sluggish trading as investors stayed on the sidelines in the middle of corporate results season, while exporters faced moderate pressure on a stronger yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.03 per cent or 5.62 points to 22,467.16 but the broader Topix index was up 0.09 per cent or 1.66 points at 1,773.18.

AFP