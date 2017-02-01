You are here
Tokyo: Stocks end higher as yen buying on Trump fizzles
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 14:34
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher Wednesday on bargain-hunting after two days of losses and as a rise in the value of the yen fizzled.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.56 per cent, or 106.74 points, to 19,148.08, while the Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.40 per cent, or 6.10 points, at 1,527.77.
AFP
